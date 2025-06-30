Wimbledon 2025 live streaming: When and where to watch Wimbledon 2025 in India on TV and online? With Wimbledon 2025 all set to kick off on June 30, and the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and many other stars participating, let us have a look at the where to watch and live streaming details of the tournament in India.

London:

The stage is set for the 138th edition of Wimbledon. The marquee tournament is all set to kick off on June 30, and some of the world’s best players take centre stage in hopes of getting their hands on the prestigious title. The third Grand Slam of the tennis calendar will be held at the All England Club in London.

Some of the world’s best players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, and many more stars, will be in action in the tournament.

It is interesting to note that the first week of Wimbledon 2025 will feature men’s and women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles matches. Furthermore, the wheelchair events will kick off in the second week (July 8-13). The second week will also include the junior championships and invitational events.

Notably, Wimbledon 2024 was won by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz after a thrilling final against Novak Djokovic. With Alcaraz having won the French Open 2025 recently, defeating Jannik Sinner in the summit clash, the Spaniard will hope for another good showing in Wimbledon in hopes of defending his title.

However, with many big names eyeing the title, it won’t be an easy task for Carlos Alcaraz to get his hands on the title once more.

Wimbledon 2025 Broadcast Details:

When is Wimbledon 2025 being held?

Wimbledon 2025 kicks off on June 30 and will culminate with the men’s final on July 13.

Where is Wimbledon 2025 being played?

Wimbledon 2025 will be played at the All England Club in London.

Where can you watch Wimbledon 2025 on TV in India?

Wimbledon 2025 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV in India.

Where can you watch Wimbledon 2025 online in India?

Wimbledon 2025 will be live streamed on the JioHostar app and website in India.

