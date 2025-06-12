Ranking protection announced for WTA players who opt to freeze eggs The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) took centre stage and announced ranking protection for the female tennis stars who would opt to freeze their eggs. It also allowed entry in select tournaments through special rankings.

In a major development for the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the women’s players will now have their rankings protected if they ever choose to undergo a fertility protection program, like egg or embryo freezing. The new rule was announced to help the female players in balancing their family goals and their career aspirations.

It is also worth noting that the rule will be available for the top 750 ranked players who have spent more than 10 weeks out of competition. According to the 2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens, the addition of the new rule will help greatly in reducing the pressure on the stars over returning to the court too early.

"The first time I did it, I rushed back and I was overweight and not happy - and just very stressed out. The second time I did it I took a totally different approach so I could just be in better shape: I could have the surgery, I could have more time to recover. So having the protected ranking there, so that players don't feel forced to come back early and risk their health again, is the best thing possible,” Stephens told BBC Sport.

Players may enter tournaments through special rankings

It is also worth noting that the players who will be undergoing the fertility treatments will have the choice of entering up to three tournaments within 10 weeks of their return. Interestingly, the special ranking will be the average of a player’s ranking of a 12-week period before and during their leave.

Madison Keys reflects on WTA’s decision

Australian Open champion Madison Keys also came forward and provided her opinion over the same as well. She opined that it was amazing what the WTA was doing and how the decision would provide the female stars with additional peace.

"It is absolutely amazing what the WTA is doing. We have all become really great at keeping our bodies healthy and being able to stay on tour longer and I know for a lot of us family planning is a big part of that,” Keys said.

