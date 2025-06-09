French Open 2025 prize money: How much did Carlos Alcaraz win after beating Jannik Sinner in final? Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner played out the longest final in the history of the French Open as the battle lasted five hours and 29 minutes. Eventually, it was Alcaraz who took home a massive prize money after saving three championship points.

Paris:

Carlos Alcaraz defended his French Open title on Sunday, making a comeback for the ages in the final against Jannik Sinner. The two dished out a treat for the Tennis fans, battling out for five hours and 29 minutes in what turned out to be the longest ever French Open final and the second longest major final.

Alcaraz was 3-5 down in the fourth set and was on the verge of losing the final at 0-40 against Sinner. However, the Spaniard managed to save three match points and from there, not only won the fourth set but also won the decisive set to register his 5th Grand Slam win. With this win, he took away a massive prize money of Rs 24.83 crore while Sinner, who was extremely close to winning the French Open for the first time in his career, had to contend with Rs 12.42 crore prize money.

The prize money in Women's was also the same as the winner, Coco Gauff, took home Rs 24.83 crore, and runner-up Aryna Sabalenka won Rs 12.42 crore. The players to lose the semi-finals won Rs 6.72 crore each at the French Open this year. Novak Djokovic, Lorenzo Musetti, Iga Swiatek, Lois Boisson bowed out of the French Open in the semis. The quarterfinalists also took home a massive amount of Rs 4.3 crore at the Roland Garros.

French Open 2025 Prize Money for Men's and Women's Singles

Round Prize Money (INR) Men's Singles Women's Singles Champion 24.83 crore Carlos Alcaraz Coco Gauff Runner Up 12.42 crore Jannik Sinner Aryna Sabalenka Semi-finalists 6.72 crore Novak Djokovic, Lorenzo Musetti Iga Swiatek, Lois Boisson Quarter-finalists 4.3 crore Alexander Bublik, Tommy Paul, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe Zheng Qinwen, Madison Keys, Elina Svitolina, Mirra Andreeva

Among the doubles, for both men, women, and mixed, the champions won Rs 5.75 crore per team. Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers won the Men's doubles, Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani won the Women's doubles and Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won the mixed doubles at the French Open this year.