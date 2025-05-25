Novak Djokovic 100 ATP titles: Breaking down Serb master's century of crowns Novak Djokovic defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the Geneva Open final to win his 100th ATP title. Djokovic has become just the third men's player to have clinched a century of crowns. Here is a break down of the titles won by Djokovic.

New Delhi:

Serb legend Novak Djokovic added another feather to his illustrious cap as he clinched his 100th career ATP title in Geneva, becoming only the third man to win a century of crowns. After beating Hubert Hurkacz in the Geneva Open final, Djokovic joined Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer to become the third man in the Open era to win 100 ATP titles.

The ageless Serb legend is hunting for his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title as he begins his campaign in the French Open on May 26. Meanwhile, following his win in Geneva, Djokovic has some big motivation in his bid for the title that will put him past Aussie legend Margaret Court on the list of most Grand Slam singles titles. Here we break down the 100 ATP titles won by Djokovic.

Djokovic - The Master of big stages

Most of Djokovic's 100 ATP titles have come at big stages - Grand Slams, ATP Finals, Masters 1000s and Olympics. To be precise, 71 of his 100 titles have been at these four events. Apart from 24 Grand Slams, the 38-year-old has won seven ATP Finals, 40 Masters 1000s and an Olympic Gold last year in Paris.

Djokovic's career titles by levels:

Grand Slams - 24

ATP Finals - 7

Masters 1000s - 40

Olympics - 1

ATP 500s - 15

ATP 250s - 13

Breakdown of Djokovic's Grand Slams

Djokovic has won 10 Australian Open, three French Open, seven Wimbledon Open and four US Open titles in his career. His record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam, the most among men, came in Paris in 2023, while he extended that lead to 24 when he won in New York in the same year.

Djokovic tasted success most in the United States

The Serb has been most successful in the United States, having won 18 titles, including four Grand Slams. He has 12 titles each in Australia, France and United Kingdom.

Most titles won by Djokovic across countries:

United States - 18

Australia, France and the United Kingdom - 12

China - 11

Italy - 8

United Arab Emirates - 5

Canada - 4

Serbia, Spain - 3

Monaco, Qatar, Switzerland - 2

Austria, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Netherlands and Portugal - 1