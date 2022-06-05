Twitter hails Nadal as he beats Ruud to win his 14th French Open title

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @ROLANDGARROS Rafa outdid Ruud in every single aspect of the game to win 6-3, 6-3. 6-0

In what can only be termed as a once in multi-generation stardom, Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud to win his 14th French Open title and in-process his 22nd Grand Slam.

In a match that lasted for two hours and 18 minutes, Rafa outdid Ruud in every single aspect of the game to win 6-3, 6-3. 6-0. The numbers do tell how dominant Rafa was on the day of the final.

Ruud sure had his moments but could not execute his plans for a long duration and looked a little off tactically. It is worth noting that Nadal has been through hell and back for quite some time now. He's in immense pain, is not as athletic, and is far from his peak fitness levels.

Despite all this, Nadal came, he dominated and won. All this just reinforces the legend of Nadal. He has once again proved why he is the greatest of all time to play the sport.

Twitter, as expected, was on fire after Nadal's win. Here are some of the best reactions.

'I am not his first victim' - This was what Casper Ruud said after his loss to Rafa Nadal in the finals of the French Open 2022. To be honest, he couldn't have put it any better. We too have run out of adjectives to describe Nadal and his greatness.

At 36 years of age, Nadal became the oldest player to win the French Open title. It is also his 22nd Grand Slam.

It is worth noting that Nadal did not face Ruud in the tournament before, but, since Ruud is a product of Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, Nadal has practised with him several times.

Here is a list of records that Nadal made after winning vs Ruud