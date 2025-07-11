Sinner vs Djokovic Live: When and where to watch Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Final 2 live on TV and streaming? With Jannik Sinner all set to take on Novak Djokovic in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025, let us have a look at the where to watch, live broadcast, and live streaming details of the upcoming crucial clash.

London:

The stage is set for the semi-finals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025. Taylor Fritz, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic are the four remaining players in the tournament. Fritz will be locking horns with Alcaraz in semi-final 1, and the fans will be gearing up for a cracking encounter in semi-final 2, where Jannik Sinner takes on the legendary Novak Djokovic.

The clash will take place at Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, and both stars will hope to put in their best performance in hopes of reaching the final.

It is interesting to note that Novak Djokovic has won seven Wimbledon titles in his career so far, whereas Sinner will be hoping to reach his first Wimbledon final, and it is safe to say that the odds are stacked in his favour.

Where to watch the Wimbledon 2025, semi-final 2 between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic in India?

With the marquee clash between Sinner and Djokovic right around the corner, many fans have been wondering where they can watch the 2nd semi-final of the tournament in India. Much to the fans’ relief, the clash between Sinner and Djokovic will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The game will also be available to stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

Sinner vs. Djokovic head-to-head

Speaking of the head-to-head between Sinner and Djokovic, it is interesting to note that both stars have faced off nine times, and Sinner is leading the head-to-head. The Italian star has defeated Djokovic five times, whereas the Serbian has emerged victorious four times.

The stars are aligned for Sinner once again; the 23-year-old will be looking to repeat his heroics from the French Open and once again move past Djokovic into the final.

