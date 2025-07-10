Who was Radhika Yadav, the tennis player killed by her father? What was her career record and ITF ranking? State-level tennis player Radhika Yadav, 25, was shot dead by her father at their Gurugram home. Ranked #113 in ITF doubles, she was a rising star in Indian tennis. The accused has been arrested, and the motive is under investigation.

Gurugram:

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level Tennis player from Gurugram, was shot dead by her father on July 10. As per the initial information, the incident took place at noon inside their family residence, located in sector 57, where the family resided. The incident occurred around 12 noon, when the accused reportedly fired three bullets at his daughter inside their home.

Radhika, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to a private hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds during treatment. The accused has been arrested and the revolver used in the incident has been recovered by police. The motive behind the crime is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Radhika was a rising star in Indian tennis, especially in the doubles format. As of November 4, 2024, she held a career-best ITF ranking of #113 in women’s doubles, with 10 international ranking points. She was ranked #5 in Haryana in the women’s doubles category and stood close in international rankings to other prominent Indian players like Poorvi Bhatt (#109) and Thaniya Sarai Gogulamanda (#125).

