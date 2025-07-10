Novak Djokovic comes from behind to beat Flavio Cobolli, to face Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon 2025 semis Novak Djokovic, for the second consecutive time, won after losing the first set in the ongoing Wimbledon. He defeated the 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli in the quarter final 6-7, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 to make it to the semi-final of Wimbledon for the 14th time in his career.

London:

Serbian star Novak Djokovic has set up a cracking semi-final against the top seed Jannik Sinner with a win over 22nd seed Favio Cobolli in the quarter-final of Wimbledon. It was a yet another come from behind win for him as he defeated Cobolli 6-7, 6-2, 7-5, 4-6 at the Centre Court on Wednesday (July 9).

For the second consecutive game, the 38-year-old lost the first set before making a stunning comeback to win the next three and pocket the match. He had lost the opening set to Alex de Minaur as well in the round of 16 before winning the next three pretty easily.

However, Cobolli fought well, unlike the earlier opponents, stretching the seven-time Wimbledon winner in the fourth set. But Djokovic was too good after finding his mojo in the second set, smashing as many as 13 aces and winning six out of 12 break points.

Djokovic to face Sinner on July 11

A thrilling semi-final is on the cards with Sinner and Djokovic locking horns on Friday now. Even though Sinner leads 5-4 in the overall head-to-head, Djokovic won both of their Wimbledon encounters in the 2022 quarterfinal and 2023 semifinal. Moreover, the Serbian also leads 2-1 over Sinner in Grand Slam matches.

Who are the other semifinalists at Wimbledon 2025?

In Men's singles, second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz will lock horns against each other as there is a possibility of another Sinner-Alcaraz final at Wimbledon. Very few must have forgotten the epic final between the two in French Open last month. However, Djokovic will have other thoughts as he will be keen on spoiling the party for Sinner as the former eyes his record-extending 25th grand slam.

Djokovic hoping to recover soon ahead of the semifinal

Novak Djokovic experienced a nasty fall during the match against Cobolli and was left reflecting on his body after the match. He admitted that it was an awkward moment and more so, realised that his body is not the same at the age of 38. "I did not fall so far this year. It is surprising because of the way I move on grass - very aggressive - you expect to fall and to have these situations.

"In terms of the fall, it was a nasty fall. It was very awkward. That happens on the grass. I've had quite a few of those throughout my grass-court career. Obviously, the body is not the same today like it was before, so I guess the real impact or effect of what happened I will feel tomorrow. So let's see.

"I am hoping the next 24, 48 hours that the severity of what was happening on the court and what happened is not too bad, that I'll be able to play at my best and free of pain in two days," Djokovic said.

