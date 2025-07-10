Amanda Anisimova, Iga Swiatek reach first-ever Wimbledon final, set for debut duel; Sabalenka crashes out Amanda Anisimova became the first American woman since Serena Williams in six years to qualify for the final of Wimbledon after she thrashed World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a three-setter semi-final. Poland's Iga Swiatek also broke the semi-final jinx at Wimbledon with an easy route to the final.

London:

It will be the battle of first in the Women's Singles final at Wimbledon with Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek qualifying for their maiden summit clash on grass for their first-ever duel on Saturday, July 12. Anisimova has had her fair share of hard-fought battles on her path to the biggest clash of her short career, but none more than facing World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a semi-final. Like she has done all tournament, Anisimova got the first set out of the way despite some pushback from Sabalenka, but it was the second one where the Belarusian came into her own.

It was at that moment when it felt like the switch was flicked, at 3-3 with 30-all. Until that point, the game was in the balance but Anisimova had played better. Sabalenka was struggling in receiving but raised her game from that point on to take the set 6-4. It was the Sabalenka everyone knows. Red, shouting and aggressive. However, the 23-year-old did in what was eventually the final set, come back, break the serves, not once but twice.

The Belarusian tried her best in the fleeting moments, but the World No 13, Anisimova, was too good on the day.

"To be honest, if you told me I'd be in the final of Wimbledon, I would not believe you. At least not this soon because I mean, it's been an year of turnaround since coming back and to be in this spot, it's not easy. So many people dream of being on this incredible court, it's been a privilege to compete here and to be in the final, it's just indescribable," an emotional Anisimova said after the match.

The first semi-final was a bit of a scratchy game with breaks in play due to health emergencies in the crowd, due to the heat, a few errors from both players and obviously the debatable line calls. The second one, however, was quick as a breeze.

Swiatek makes short work of Bencic

Iga Swiatek, who was coming off five out of six straight-set victories into the semis, proved to be too strong and quick for the Swiss Belinda Bencic as she won comprehensively 6-2, 6-0. This is also the first-ever Wimbledon final for Swiatek, who has four French Opens and a US Open title to her name.