Prague Open: Sumit Nagal takes a set off Wawrinka before losing quarterfinal match

Prague Open: Sumit Nagal takes a set off Wawrinka before losing quarterfinal

India's Sumit Nagal gave a mighty scare to three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka by taking off the first set but then wilted under pressure to bow out of the Prague Open in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Indian bagged the first set 6-2 in stunning fashion after breaking the Swiss heavyweight's serve to raise hopes of an upset win.

But it was not to be as the Indian, ranked 127, was overpowered by the world 17 Wawrinka who won the next two sets 6-0, 6-1 to pocket the match that lasted one hour and 19 minutes and advance to the semifinals.

Nagal had also taken a set off another Swiss star and multiple Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in the US Open last year before losing the match.

He had entered the quarterfinals of this Euro 137,560 clay court tournament following a 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 win over lower-ranked local player Kiri Lehecka.

