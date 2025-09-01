Novak Djokovic breaks several records at US Open 2025, enters quarter-finals with win over Jan-Lennard Struff Veteran tennis star Novak Djokovic breezed past Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the US Open 2025 round of 16 clash. Winning the game, he went on to break several records as well, even extending his all-time feat.

New York:

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has been in stellar form in the ongoing US Open 2025. At the age of 38, Djokovic continues to prove that age is just a number as he reached the quarter-finals of the tournament after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in the round of 16.

Beating the German in straight sets by 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, Djokovic entered the last eight and became the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams in a single season. It is also worth noting that this was Djokovic’s 64th Grand Slam quarter-final.

He extended his record and also broke the record of tennis legend Roger Federer, as he reached the last eight of all four Grand Slams in a year on nine occasions in the Open era. Federer achieved the feat eight times in his career.

Djokovic set to face Taylor Fritz next

The road to the US Open 2025 finals continues to get tougher for Novak Djokovic. The veteran is all set to take on world number four Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final of the tournament. He will be hoping to continue his form and make it to the semis, where he could potentially face Carlos Alcaraz.

After the win against Struff, Djokovic took centre stage and thanked the crowd for the support. He revealed how unclear it is how many matches he has left and talked about living every moment to the fullest.

“I don’t know how many more I’m going to have, so obviously each one is very special, and I want to thank all you guys for being present here tonight, It definitely helps if you serve well. I think I had a great serving performance in the last round and also tonight,” Djokovic said after the win.

