Liverpool agree terms with Newcastle United over British record transfer of Alexander Isak, claims report After weeks of speculation, Liverpool FC and Newcastle United have reportedly reached an agreement for the transfer of star striker Alexander Isak for a British record fee. The forward is expected to undergo his medical for Liverpool soon.

Liverpool:

In the final stages of the summer transfer window, defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC have reportedly agreed terms with Newcastle United over the transfer of star striker Alexander Isak. It is worth noting that Liverpool had been after Isak for the longest time, and his inclusion would bolster the squad even further.

Notably, Isak has been signed for a record British deal of Rs 14,89,69,87,500. He completes his move to Liverpool on deadline day, and he will be hoping to put in his best performances for the side as well.

Interestingly, Isak was one of the best players for Newcastle United last season, scoring 23 goals in the Premier League. The Swedish striker helped his side reach the Champions League, even scoring in the League Cup final against Liverpool, ensuring a title win for Newcastle as well.

Isak made quite an effort to force his move out of Newcastle. However, the side was adamant about not letting him go without a replacement. Only after the side secured the signing of Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart did the side facilitate the transfer of Isak to Liverpool.

Liverpool move into first after Arsenal win

Speaking of Liverpool, the defending champions have reclaimed their spot at the top of the Premier League table once more. The side registered a stellar win against arch-rivals Arsenal when the two sides locked horns at Anfield on August 31.

Thanks to an excellent free kick by Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool defeated Arsenal 1-0 and claimed the top spot in the Premier League standings. With three wins out of three, the defending champions will hope to keep up their form and once again lift the title at the end of the season. Furthermore, with Isak, they will aim to perform even better.

Also Read: