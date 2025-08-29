Jose Mourinho part ways with Fenerbahce after Champions League Playoff exit, check his record at Turkish club Jose Mourinho has parted ways with Fenerbahce after a disappointing spell that saw early exits from the Turkish Cup and Europa League, and failure to qualify for the Champions League. He leaves with 37 wins in 62 matches and a 2.02 points-per-game record.

Istanbul:

Fenerbahce have announced head coach Jose Mourinho’s decision to part ways with the Turkish club. The decision comes in the wake of the club's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage, following a playoff defeat to Portuguese side Benfica. The Istanbul-based club will now compete in the Europa League for the 2025–26 season.

Mourinho, appointed on July 1, 2024, was brought in with the ambition of revitalising Fenerbahce’s domestic and European fortunes. However, the club fell short on multiple fronts. They exited the Turkish Cup at the quarter-final stage and were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League in the round of 16 by Rangers. In a statement released Friday, Fenerbahce confirmed Mourinho’s departure.

“Our Professional Football First Team's technical director, Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us. We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career,” Fenerbahce wrote on their X account.

Mourinho’s past, present and future

During his brief tenure, Mourinho oversaw 62 matches in all competitions, registering 37 wins, 14 draws, and 11 losses, with an average of 2.02 points per game. Despite a strong start and significant media attention, his time at the club failed to produce silverware or the European progress many supporters had hoped for.

The 62-year-old manager, who has previously led top sides including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Roma, leaves Istanbul with questions about his next move and Fenerbahce once again searching for stability in their managerial ranks. The club has not yet announced a replacement.

Meanwhile, during one of the press conferences in the last season, Mourinho expressed interest in returning to the Premier League. He stated his desire to coach a mid-table club with no European football in the calendar.