India register first win under Khalid Jamil, defeat Tajikistan in CAFA Nations Cup 2025

India’s new head coach, Khalid Jamil, got off to a stellar start to his life as the manager as the Indian football team registered an emphatic victory against Tajikistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. The likes of Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan scored the goals for India as the Blue Tigers registered a 1-2 victory.

It is worth noting that the win was the first one for India on foreign soil in two years. Their last victory away from home came against Kuwait in the World Cup Qualifiers in November 2023. The newly appointed head coach, Khalid Jamil’s era kicked off in the most poetic way possible, with defender Anwar Ali scoring the first goal under him.

Tajikistan did pull a goal back through Shahrom Samiev, but it just was not enough for the side in the end. Notably, Tajikistan is 20 places above India in the FIFA rankings, and despite being a higher-ranked side, the team failed to edge out a win against the Blue Tigers.

India’s defenders propelled them to stellar win

It is safe to say that the Indian team put in an excellent performance in defence. Jhingan, Anwar, Bheke, and Uvais gave it their all, making multiple clearances, with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu putting on a show for the crowd in goal as well.

With a brilliant win against Tajikistan secured, the Indian team has an incredibly tough game next. The side is scheduled to take on Iran next in the group stage clash. The two teams will face off at the Hisor Central Stadium on September 1. However, with Khalid Jamil providing the fans with some hope, it could be quite the spectacle if the Blue Tigers pull off an upset against Iran.

