Oval Invincibles win The Hundred 2025 following stellar victory against Trent Rockets

The Hundred Men’s 2025 competition came to an end with Oval Invincibles registering a comfortable win against Trent Rockets. The two sides locked horns in the summit clash of the tournament at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 31, and Oval Invincibles came out on top in the end.

It is worth noting that by winning the competition, Invincibles joined the likes of Victoria, Sialkot Stallions, Wayamba, Trinidad & Tobago, Titans and Jaffna Kings to win a hat-trick of T20 titles.

The clash began with Invincibles coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye scoring 72 and 15 runs, respectively. Jordan Cox added 40 runs on the board, with Sam Curran scoring 15, as Oval Invincibles posted a total of 168 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Trent Rockets, Marcus Stoinis was the highest wicket-taker for his side in the first innings with two wickets to his name. Dillon Pennington and Rehan Ahmed took one wicket each as well.

Nathan Sowter’s spell helped Invincibles register a win

Coming out to chase down the target, Trent Rockets got off to a subpar start as the openers, Tom Banton and Joe Root, scored 23 and 10 runs, respectively. Things went from bad to worse as David Willey added 14 runs on the board with Rehan Ahmed departing for a duck.

After the shaky start to the run chase, Marcus Stoinis stabilised the innings by scoring 64 runs in 38 deliveries, but it was not enough in the end as Oval Invincibles limited Rockets to a score of 142 in the second innings.

Nathan Sowter was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran, and Adam Zampa took one wicket each in the second innings as Oval Invincibles defeated Trent Rockets by 21 runs, winning The Hundred 2025 men’s title.

