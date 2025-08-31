Nitish Rana leads West Delhi Lions to DPL 2025 title with victory over Central Delhi Kings West Delhi Lions chased down 174 against Central Delhi Kings to clinch the Delhi Premier League 2025 title. Rana played a match-winning, unbeaten 79 as West Delhi chased the target with six wickets in hand and two overs to spare.

New Delhi:

Captain Nitish Rana played a brilliant hand as he led West Delhi Lions beat Central Delhi Kings in the final of the Delhi Premier League 2025 on Sunday, August 31. Rana scored an unbeaten 79 from 49 balls to help his team chase down 174 in the final to win the first title in the league.

Central Delhi Kings were put in to bat first as Rana opted to bowl first in the big final. The Kings were in major trouble at 78/6 with the threat of an early all-out looming large. However, Yugal Singh and Pranshu Vijayran playing blinder of knocks to bail the team out of trouble.

Both of them joined hands when the team was reeling at 78/6 at 12.2 overs. The two manoeuvred their way extremely well and unleashed their strokes to take their team ahead.

The two notched up a 78-run stand for the seventh wicket with Yugal having made 65 from 48 balls, laced with four fours and three sixes. The two had a particular liking for Hrithik Shokeen in the 18th over as they scored 21 with three sixes in them.

Meanwhile, Pranshu ended the innings pretty well for the Kings as he accumulated 35 runs in the final two overs. The batter ended on 50 from 24 balls with a six off the final delivery of the innings.

It was a tight contest at the start of the second innings before Nitish came to the scene. Simarjeet Singh took out two wickets in his first over, and then Arun Pundir removed Ankit Kumar as West Delhi Lions got in a bit of trouble.

However, Nitish held one end up and kept the scoreboard ticking. While Tejas Baroka cleaned Mayank Gusain in the 10th over, Rana and Hrithik Shokeen put up an unbeaten stand of 85 to take the team home.

Rana made 79 from 49 balls, laced with four fours and seven sixes, while Shokeen scored 42 from 27 deliveries with five fours and two sixes as West Delhi clinched the title.

