Returning Brendan Taylor achieves massive record for Zimbabwe during 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka Brendan Taylor has made his return to the ODI side after a gap of four years. Playing his second game in the format since his return, Taylor has achieved a huge milestone for Zimbabwe in international cricket.

Returning to the ODI side after a gap of four years, veteran batter Brendan Taylor has achieved a huge milestone during the second match of their ongoing series against Sri Lanka. Taylor, the 39-year-old former skipper, had an underwhelming outing in the second ODI at Harare Sports Club on Sunday as he made 20 runs, but it was enough for him to register a huge milestone.

During his 37-ball 20-run knock, Taylor breached the mark of 10,000 international runs and became only the third player from his nation to have achieved the mark, joining the likes of Andy Flower and Grant Flower.

Most runs for Zimbabwe in international cricket:

1 - Andy Flower (320 Inns) - 11,580 runs

2 - Grant Flower (337 Inns) - 10,028 runs

Brendan Taylor (320 Inns) - 10,000 runs

Hamilton Masakadza (350 Inns) - 9,543 runs

Sean Williams (285 Inns) - 8,834 runs

Taylor managed to make only 20 in his second ODI match upon return. He was dismissed for a duck in the first ODI that the Chevrons had lost by seven runs.

Meanwhile, Ben Curran, brother of England internationals Sam Curran and Tom Curran, scored another fifty-plus score in the series. After making 70 in the opening ODI on August 29, he made a stroke-filled 79 from 95 deliveries in the second clash.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and they opted to bowl first. The visitors had made one change to the Playing XI that eked out a win in their opener, with opening batter Nuwanidu Fernando coming in for Nishan Madushanka.

"We are going to bowl first. The pitch will get better in the second innings. We held our nerves till the end (in the 1st ODI). Nuwanidu comes in," Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka said at the toss.

"We would have wanted to bowl first. So many positives to take from the previous game. We need to be proactive. Wessly Madhevere is out, Ernest Masuku makes his debut. Trevor Gwandu misses out as well," Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams said.

Zimbabwe's Playing XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande(w), Brad Evans, Ernest Masuku, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Sri Lanka's Playing XI: Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando