Ravichandran Ashwin in talks with ILT20 after IPL retirement, may enter auctions: Report Ravichandran Ashwin announced his IPL retirement recently and has now reportedly shown his interest in the International League T20. The former Indian spinner may register his name in the auctions, which will take place on September 30.

New Delhi:

Soon after retiring from all forms of cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin has reportedly shown interest in the International League T20 (ILT20) and is likely to register his name for the auctions for the fourth edition of the tournament, Cricbuzz reported.

Ashwin had announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League, months after his international retirement and had stated that his "time as an explorer of the game around the various leagues begins". Ashwin has reportedly shown interest in the UAE-based league.

"Yes, I am in talks with the organisers. Hopefully, I will have a buyer if I register for the auction," Ashwin said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Notably, the league will have an auction system this year, unlike the draft system it used to follow for roping in the players. The auction will take place on September 30 in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Ashwin's name is likely to appear once the enrolment formalities are done, with September 10 being the last date for registration.

Ashwin will add to on short list of Indian players playing in the ILT20, with Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan and Ambati Rayudu having been associated with franchises before. While Uthappa and Pathan have not made their debut, Rayudu has played for MI Emirates.

Ashwin had earlier announced his IPL retirement amidst speculations over his future with the Chennai Super Kings. "Special day and hence a special beginning," Ashwin began his social media post with.

"They say every ending will have a new start. My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.

"(I) would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years, and most importantly, the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me," he added.