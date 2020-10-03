French Open 2020 | Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches 4th round in Paris after Aljaz Bedene retires

Image Source : AP Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the fourth round at the French Open for the second year in a row. He advanced when Aljaz Bedene stopped playing in the third set because of an injured right ankle.

Tsitsipas led 6-1, 6-2, 3-1 when Bedene retired.

Tsitsipas was dominating the match. He had more than twice as many winners as Bedene, 28-13, and about a third as many unforced errors.

Also into the fourth round on Saturday was No. 30 seed Ons Jabeur. She became the first Arab woman to get that far in Paris by eliminating No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-3.

Earlier, German player Daniel Altmaier is proving to be a force that's difficult to stop. He came through the qualifying tournament to reach the French Open main draw.

The 22-year-old has now upset seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini to storm into the fourth round with a 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win.

The 186th ranked Altmaier joins two other Roland Garros debutants — Sebastian Korda and Jannik Sinner — in round four. That many men haven’t gone that far on their debuts at Roland Garros since four debutants made the last 16 in 1994.

Andrey Rublev advanced to the French Open fourth round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win against the unseeded South African Kevin Anderson.

The 34-year-old Anderson still hopes to win a Grand Slam title, having lost finals to Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in 2017 and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018.

