'Doesn't fit': Rafael Nadal makes feelings clear on potentially coaching Carlos Alcaraz in the future Legendary Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal recently came forward and made his feelings clear on potentially coaching Carlos Alcaraz in the near future after the latter parted ways with his current coach.

New Delhi:

There is no doubt that Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz is one of the best tennis players in the world at the moment. With two Grand Slam wins in 2024, Alcaraz finished the year after he defeated Jannik Sinner for the US Open title in fantastic fashion, reclaiming his top spot in the ATP rankings as well.

However, with Alcaraz parting ways with long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, many have opined that the star should be coached by legendary former tennis player Rafael Nadal. Both being Spaniards, many opined that Nadal could be the perfect coach for Alcaraz.

"And we’re not even talking about players like Rafa Nadal, who would be a fantastic coach for Carlitos. For his upbringing, his values, his character, his humility. That would be very beneficial for Carlos and those around him," Alcaraz’s childhood coach Santos was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Rafael Nadal gave his take on the same

Catching wind of the opinion, Rafael Nadal took centre stage and talked about potentially coaching Carlos Alcaraz in the future. Nadal opined that coaching Alcaraz would see him leave his family behind, which is something that he cannot afford to do right now.

"I've always had the utmost respect for what might happen in the future, because what you feel today isn't necessarily what you'll feel later. Life is constantly changing, especially when you have young children: you see life one way, a few years go by, and it changes. Travelling constantly? I don't see it happening. Being a coach would require that, and right now, it doesn't fit with my life," Nadal told Diario AS.

It is worth noting that Nadal and his wife welcomed their first child in October 2022, and with such a young family, the legendary Spaniard wants to give all his time to his family currently.

Also Read: