Aryna Sabalenka storms into Miami Open 2026 final, sets up summit clash against Coco Gauff

Miami:

The stage is set for the final of the Miami Open 2026. Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka will be taking on the USA’s Coco Gauff in the summit clash of the tournament. The two stars will face off on March 28. It is worth noting that the semi-final of the competition saw Sabalenka taking on Elena Rybakina.

In a repeat of the Australian Open final, the result was changed this time around as Sabalenka managed to breeze past Rybakina. Notably, Sabalenka had defeated Rybakina in the Indian Wells Open final as well after losing the Australian Open final to her.

She hoped for another good showing against Rybakina, and the Belarusian delivered when it mattered most. It is worth noting that Sabalenka registered a 6-4, 6-3 win to set up the final clash against Gauff.

It could be interesting to see how she fares when she takes on the American star in the final. Notably, Gauff reached the final after defeating Muchova in the semis with a score of 6-1, 6-1.

Sabalenka weighed in on her performance

After the game, Sabalenka came forward and opined that she did everything perfectly in the clash against Rybakina. She also heaped praise on her opponent for always pushing her to her limit. Claiming that she has to bring out her best tennis whenever she plays against Rybakina.

“I think I did everything right. She’s an incredible player and always pushes me to the limit. With her, you have to bring your best tennis, and that’s why I was able to pull out such great tennis today,” Sabalenka was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

She also talked about her upcoming clash against Gauff: “A lot of rallies, a lot of emotions, a lot of aggression, a lot of fun. It’s going to be a battle, and I’m super excited to play her in another final,” she added.

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