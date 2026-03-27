Happy Birthday Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Teenage superstar set for another stellar IPL season? Check stats

New Delhi:

India’s young teenage sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, turns 15 years old on March 27, 2026. The youngster garnered attention through his performances in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 and for India U19 after that. Born on March 27, 2011, one of the biggest restrictions for Vaibhav has been lifted, as he is now eligible to make his international debut for the senior team.

It is worth noting that according to the ICC’s rules, to benefit the mental and physical health of the players, an athlete should be at least 15 years old to make his international debut for the senior team.

With the kind of performances that the young superstar has been putting in, a call-up to the senior team should not be far away for the youngster. Such a buzz behind him has been created from his all-out attacking mindset and his recent performances.

Roped in by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, Vaibhav became the youngest player in IPL history to score a century and went on to represent India U19 in the Asia Cup Rising Stars and the U19 World Cup as well.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s numbers so far

Speaking of T20 cricket, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has played 18 matches in T20 cricket; in the 18 games, he has amassed 701 runs to his name and maintains an average of 41.23 runs. He also has three centuries in the format and is widely regarded as one of the biggest up-and-coming talents in the world.

He scored 252 runs in 7 IPL matches in his debut season for Rajasthan Royals, and will hope that he can do better as he will play a bigger role for the side in the upcoming season of the marquee tournament.

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