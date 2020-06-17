Simona Halep says she does not currently plan to play US Open 2020

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Simona Halep

World No.2 and two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep said that she does not plan to participate in US Open 2020 given the health protocols put forth by the organisers of the tournament.

"Given the conditions outlined in the U.S. Open announcement this morning, as of today I do not currently plan to play in NYC," Halep said in an emailed statement to Reuters

Halep, however, said she could reconsider her stand if the situation improved by the entry deadline in mid-July and has informed the United States Tennis Association and the women's WTA Tour of her decision.

"I would like to underline that my decision is not set in stone," she added.

Meanwhile, earlier in the evening, former US Open winner and 23-time major champion Serena Williams said that she “cannot wait to return” to New York for the tournament.

US Open will be held without fans from August 31 to September 13, making it be the second major of 2020, following the Australian Open, which concluded in early February.

