Rafael Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati Masters to focus on US Open preparations

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nadal, who lifted his fifth Rogers Cup title on Sunday, will not participate in the Cincinnati Masters for the second year in a row.

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Masters for the second year in a row after lifting ATP Montreal title for US Open preparation.

The Spaniard announced his withdrawal a few hours after he won his fifth Canadian title 6-3, 6-0 over Russian Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I am very sorry to announce that I won't be playing in Cincinnati this year," Nadal posted on Facebook. "No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now."

"I'm sure the tournament will be a success and I wish him and his team all the best," Nadal said.

The world number two will go into the US Open with just one hard-court warm-up, albeit his record-extending 35th Masters 1000 title.

Top seed Novak Djokovic and number three Roger Federer were drawn in the top half. Neither of the pair have played since their Wimbledon final a month ago won by Djokovic.

Federer is bidding for an eighth Cincinnati title while Djokovic is the defending champion.