Novak Djokovic sets up Dubai semifinal against Gael Monfils

Novak Djokovic swept aside seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Championships.

Dubai Published on: February 28, 2020 8:45 IST
Novak Djokovic swept aside seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-2 Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Championships, ensuring he will keep hold of the No. 1 ranking.

Djokovic improved to 16-0 in 2020 and set up a semifinal against third-seeded Gael Monfils, against whom he has a 16-0 head-to-head record.

Monfils, though, is on a career-best 12-match winning streak after two straight tournament titles. He kept up his strong form by beating fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-3 in his quarterfinal.

Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas had to come from a set down to beat Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and will next face Daniel Evans of Britain, who upset No. 6 Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6 (9).

