Confident about being at 100 per cent ahead of next season: Roger Federer

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer expects to be at 100 per cent ahead of next season considering he was able to get a long break from the game due to coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed he underwent couple of knee surgeries in the last two months and spent majority of the time recuperating from it in his home nation.

"For me, it's been very nice to be in Switzerland for as long as I have been since the lockdown," Federer was quoted as saying by Tennis World.

"For the last 25 years or so, I have been traveling a lot, never spending two consecutive months at home; now, we have been in Switzerland for four or five months, enjoying ourselves.

"The life quality in Switzerland is great, now we have summer and the people who spend time outside, just like we do. The last couple of months were dominated by two knee surgeries. I had to take step by step, going with the rehab and slow recovery," he added.

With recovery underway, Federer expects himself to return to full fitness before the 2021 season. Federer had earlier announced via his Twitter handle in June that he had to undergo an 'additional arthroscopic procedure' on his knee that will see him miss the revamped 2020 tennis calendar.

"I must say I feel much better already, I'm not at the level where I can play tennis fully yet, but I'm confident about being at 100% ahead of the next season," he said.

