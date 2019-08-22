Thursday, August 22, 2019
     
Ankita Raina crashes out of US Open qualifying event

Ankita Raina went down 7-6(5), 4-6, 2-6 to her Czech rival Denisa Allertova.

PTI PTI
New York Published on: August 22, 2019 16:30 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Ankita Raina

India's top women's singles player Ankita Raina crashed out of the women's singles US Open qualifying event after a hard fought three-set loss to Czech Republic's Denisa Allertova.

The world No 194 went down 7-6(5), 4-6, 2-6 to her Czech rival in a match that lasted two hours and 17 minutes, on Wednesday night.

Ankita won the first set in a tie-breaker but failed to keep her momentum as Allertova broke the Indian to take the second set comfortably.

In the decider, Ankita was broken again as she conceded the match.

Sumit Nagal is the only Indian left in the qualifiers. He is scheduled to play Peter Polansky of Canada in the second round of the qualifiers. 

