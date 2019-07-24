Wednesday, July 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. Lionel Messi suspended from Argentina's opening World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi suspended from Argentina's opening World Cup qualifier

The Argentine great lashed out at the CONMEBOL calling them corrupt after Argentina were ousted from the Copa America and later received a red card during their clash with Chile.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2019 9:27 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Lionel Messi suspended from Argentina's opening World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi was suspended from Argentina's first qualifying march for the 2022 World Cup and fined $1,500 by South American soccer's governing body.

CONMEBOL said its decision Tuesday resulted from Messi's red card during Argentina's 2-1 win over Chile on July 6 in the third place match of the Copa America. Messi was ejected in the 37th minute after an altercation with Chile's Gary Medel, who also received a red card.

South American qualifying starts in March.

The decision does not mention Messi's attacks against the Copa America organization. 

Messi said there was corruption in the tournament and that the tournament was set up for Brazil to win. Messi later apologized to CONMEBOL for his comments.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNo rift in Indian team unless players bring it up: CoA Next Story  