Image Source : AP IMAGE Lionel Messi marks supremacy with 6th Golden Boot

With 51 goals in 50 games, Messi beat his contemporaries - Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski. While his biggest rival from past 10 years - Cristiano Ronaldo - was nowhere in the race with only 28 games for Italian giants Juventus.

There was a time when people referred Messi as the most complete footballer while Ronaldo was termed as the best goal scorer but the Barcelona talisman is ready to lead in both the races now. It is the sixth time when Messi won the European Golden boot which is the highest by any footballer in the world. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is second on the list with four.

With each passing year, Messi has proven himself as the best over the others, having netted 50-plus goals in a season six different times in his career. But people often tend to ignore his achievements as Messi is a kind of player who makes extraordinary things look very ordinary. Scoring half a century of goals from the wing position is not easy but with Messi everything seems normal in football.

The 32-year-old forward was the backbone of Barcelona last season in their La Liga winning the campaign. However, Messi couldn’t take his team to Champions League glory despite being the top scorer of the tournament with 12 goals.

Apart from scoring astonishing goals, there are still many other special things about Messi. Well, he can provide outrageous assists for other players out of nowhere. If Messi is surrounded by 4-5 defender (which is very common against big teams) and its difficult for him to dribble them (which is a rare situation), then he will create chances that nobody can think of.

Lionel Messi didn't have an idol start in the 2019/20 season as injuries made him sit out from the initial games for Barcelona. In the last La Liga game against Sevilla, Messi scored an outrageous free-kick (a regular one for his standards) to register his name on the season's goal sheet.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Ronaldo breached the 700-goal mark before Messi but the weekly headlines belonged to the Barcelona captain.