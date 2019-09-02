Romelu Lukaku issues statement after facing racial abuse from Cagliari fans in Serie A

Image Source : AP Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was subject to racial abuse during the side's game against Cagliari, and he has now issued a message to the football authorities.

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku wants soccer authorities to do more to combat racism.

Lukaku glared at fans in Cagliari after they directed monkey chants at him following a penalty kick, which gave Inter a 2-1 victory.

The striker has now issued a strongly-worded message on his social platforms, urging the authorities to take action over the discriminatory behavior.

"Many players in the last month have suffered from racial abuse… I did yesterday too," Lukaku wrote.

"Football is a game to be enjoyed and we shouldn't accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame.

"Ladies and gentlemen it's 2019 - instead of going forwards we're going backwards.

"I hope the football federations all over the world react strongly on all cases of discrimination.

"Social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) need to work better as well with football clubs because every day you see at least a racist comment under a post of a person of colour. We've been saying it for years and still no action," the former Manchester United striker further wrote.

Everton forward Moise Kean was subject to racist abuse when he played against Cagliari for Juventus last season, as was Blaise Matuidi the year before.

(With inputs from AP)