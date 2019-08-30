Friday, August 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski extends contract with Bayern Munich until 2023

Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski extends contract with Bayern Munich until 2023

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has committed his future with the German champions till June 2023.

IANS IANS
Berlin Published on: August 30, 2019 11:55 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has committed his future with the German champions till June 2023.

Robert Lewandowski has agreed to stay with Bayern Munich till June 2023, the German record champions have confirmed in an official statement.

Penning a contract extension, the 31-year-old striker from Poland has committed his future to the "Bavarians" till June 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Robert is for me the best striker in the world and for years a cornerstone of our team... We are very happy that he will play for Bayern for a long time," Bayern Munich's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Thursday.

Lewandowski joined Bayern in the summer of 2014 and immediately made an impact as he scored 197 goals in overall 246 competitive encounters.

Since joining the defending champions, Lewandowski lifted the top-scorer trophy three times (2016, 2018, 2019). In addition, he clinched the "FCB" five Bundesliga titles (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019) and the German Cup twice (2016, 2019).

Bayern Munich started with a draw and a win into the Bundesliga season.

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMary Kom, Son Heung Min named best Asian athletes Next StoryIndia vs West Indies weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in the 2nd Test at Kingston, Jamaica?  