World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra scripts history, bags silver medal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Neeraj Chopra celebrates during Olympics (file photo)

Neeraj Chopra scripted history as he won the silver medal in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday at Eugene, Oregon.

After his win, Chopra became the 2nd Indian to bring back a medal at senior worlds, after long jumper, Anju Bobby George bagged Bronze in the year 2003.

Chopra had a poor start in the final as he started the first attempt with a foul. However, he picked up pace from the second attempt. His best throw 88.13 meters in the final came in the fourth attempt leading him to the second position. His fifth attempt also ended up in a foul.

On the other hand, Anderson Peters of Grenada crossed the 90-m line three times out of five and won the gold medal. Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic won the bronze medal with a throw of 88.09m.

Chopra's throws read as follows:

1st attempt - Foul

2nd attempt - 82.39m

3rd attempt - 86.37m

4th attempt - 88.13m

5th attempt - Foul

Chopra's personal best is 89.94m which he had registered at the Stockholm Diamond League.

On the other hand, the champion Peters covered distances of 90.21m, 90.46m, 87.21m, and 88.12m, and his best in the final was 90.54m.

When it comes to Rohit Yadav, another Indian who reached the final of the showpiece and was competing with Chopra, ended up in the 10th position. His best throw covered a distance of 78.72m.

Latest Sports News