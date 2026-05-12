Why is Neeraj Chopra's name missing from Rome Diamond League? Sachin Yadav to make debut

New Delhi:

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is very likely to miss the Rome leg of the Diamond League as he is still recovering from a back injury. The entry list released for the June 4 event in Italy does not include the 2021 Olympic gold medallist, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Turkey after struggling with fitness concerns during the World Championships last year.

On the other hand, Sachin Yadav will make his Diamond League debut in Rome next month. The 21-year-old arrives in Rome after a breakthrough campaign at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. Competing against some of the biggest names in the sport, Yadav produced a personal best throw of 86.27m to finish fourth. It was a significant moment in his rise, especially as he finished ahead of Chopra, who battled back trouble throughout the competition.

Yadav’s competitors in Rome Diamond League

The field features reigning Diamond League champion Jakub Vadlejch and Germany’s Julian Weber, who is one of the most consistent throwers on the circuit in recent years. Former world champion Anderson Peters is also part of the lineup as he continues his push to rediscover his best form.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage enters the event as the current world leader after registering an 89.37m throw earlier this season. Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, American athlete Curtis Thompson and Poland’s Dawid Wegner complete the eight-man field announced for the meet. Notably, Keshorn Walcott is not part of the Rome entry list.

Yadav’s journey

Yadav’s progress has gathered pace through domestic and developmental competitions. Earlier this April, he finished second at the Indian Athletics Series 3 in New Delhi with a throw of 81.95m. The youngster has also impressed in age-group competitions and continues to emerge as one of India’s promising javelin talents at a time when attention around the sport remains heavily centred on Chopra.

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