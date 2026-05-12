Tottenham secure a point against Leeds United amid battling relegation in Premier League

London:

Tottenham Hotspur missed a major opportunity to strengthen their position in the Premier League survival race after being held by Leeds United at home. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi was visibly furious on the touchline after the London-based club dropped two crucial points.

Spurs appeared to be heading toward a crucial victory after Mathys Tel produced a stunning finish to put the hosts ahead in the 50th minute of the game. The lead, however, failed to settle the nerves inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Leeds remained dangerous throughout the second half.

The turning point arrived after 74 minutes when Tel’s evening unravelled dramatically. Already fortunate to escape punishment earlier following a risky moment inside his own area, the young forward conceded a penalty after attempting an overhead clearance that struck Ethan Ampadu in the head. Referee Jarred Gillett pointed to the spot after a VAR review, allowing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to level the score for Leeds.

Meanwhile, Richarlison had earlier missed a golden chance to double Tottenham’s advantage, blazing over from close range with the hosts in control. The miss proved costly as Spurs once again failed to close out a match during a season filled with damaging setbacks.

We deserved to win: De Zerbi

De Zerbi cut an increasingly frustrated figure throughout the evening. The Italian repeatedly reacted angrily to his side’s tempo and discipline, receiving a yellow card late in the game after stepping outside his technical area several times. His emotions were evident again at full-time as Tottenham failed to capitalise on West Ham United’s defeat to Arsenal earlier in the weekend.

"We didn't play a great game - we played a good game. I think we deserved to win anyway. but maybe the pressure, the crucial game, the crucial part of the season, we suffered too much. Anyway, I am happy because I watched my players with the right spirit, with the right mentality,” de Zerbi said after the game.

“We made too many mistakes. If we want to win we have to reduce the mistakes, but we knew before this game it will be tough until the end of the season, until the last game. It is tough for us and tough for everyone,” he added.

Notably, the night could have gone worse for the hosts if not for goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky. He rescued the team late on with a stunning save to deny Sean Longstaff in stoppage time after earlier keeping out Joe Rodon’s header.

Also Read: