Arsenal secure 1-0 win to extend lead in Premier League, West Ham left frustrated over goal cancellation

London:

Arsenal tightened their grip on the Premier League title race after surviving a chaotic finish to defeat West Ham United 1-0 in London. However, it wasn’t a neat win as the closing moments left the football world arguing over another major VAR intervention.

Overall, the contest remained tense throughout as West Ham were desperate for a point, if not all three, as they are currently battling relegation. They frustrated Arsenal for large stretches of the evening, but it wasn’t their night in the end. Mikel Arteta’s side lacked fluency in attack and struggled to create clear openings against a disciplined defensive setup and that gave West Ham some hope, but it wasn’t meant to be.

In the 83rd minute of the game, Leandro Trossard ended his lengthy wait for a goal by calmly converting Arsenal’s breakthrough chance, sending the Emirates crowd into celebration and seemingly moving the league leaders another step closer to the title. However, the match was far from over.

Deep into stoppage time, the Hammers believed they had produced a dramatic equaliser when Callum Wilson forced the ball over the line during a frantic scramble inside the six-yard area. As players celebrated, attention immediately shifted toward a possible foul involving goalkeeper Raya.

Four-minute VAR check

VAR officials reviewed multiple angles after spotting contact between Pablo and the Arsenal goalkeeper during the buildup. The Arsenal keeper appeared to be impeded while attempting to gather the ball inside a crowded penalty area and following a lengthy check, VAR official Darren England instructed referee Chris Kavanagh to conduct an on-field review.

After studying the incident on the monitor, Kavanagh ruled out the goal, triggering furious reactions from West Ham players and supporters. The decision instantly dominated online discussion, with many fans questioning the decision.

Meanwhile, with the win, Arsenal moved five points clear of Manchester City. The victory leaves Arteta’s side needing wins over Burnley and Crystal Palace to secure the Premier League crown. West Ham, meanwhile, remain trapped near the bottom of the table with only two fixtures left to preserve their top-flight status.

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