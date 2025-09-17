Who is Sachin Yadav? Second Indian after Neeraj Chopra to qualify for World Athletics Championship final Sachin Yadav became the second Indian after Neeraj Chopra to reach the javelin final at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo with a throw of 83.67m. The 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh continues his impressive rise on the global stage.

Tokyo:

Sachin Yadav made the headlines after his maiden qualification for the World Athletics Championship, which is currently going on in Tokyo. With a throw of 83.67 metres in the qualification, Sachin placed in his name in the finals of the tournament. He became the second Indian after two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra to progress to the final.

Meanwhile, Sachin hails from a humble farming background in Uttar Pradesh. His rise to the international stage has been anything but ordinary. Standing at an imposing 6 feet 5 inches, the 25-year-old athlete originally dreamt of playing cricket. A self-described all-rounder who idolised MS Dhoni and now follows Jasprit Bumrah, Sachin’s sporting journey took a different turn after a family member encouraged him to explore athletics, a decision that has clearly paid off.

Sachin first made headlines at the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru in 2024, where he broke the 80-metre barrier with a throw of 80.04m, winning gold and marking himself as one to watch. His upward trajectory continued through 2025, claiming gold at the National Games in Dehradun with 84.39m and again at the Federation Cup in Kochi with 83.86m.

His breakthrough on the international stage came at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, South Korea, which was his debut for India at this level. Competing against seasoned stars like Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, Sachin delivered a personal best of 85.16m to win the silver medal. He became just the fourth Indian javelin thrower to cross the 85-metre mark, joining the elite company of Neeraj, Shivpal Singh, and Kishore Jena.

Other athletes to qualify for final

Apart from Sachin and Neeraj, Anderson Peters, Julian Weber, Julius Yego, Dawid Wegner, Arshad, Curtis Thompson, Jakub Vadelejch, Keshorn Walcott, Cameron McIntyre, and Rumesh Pathirage qualified for the final. The final will take place on September 18 at 4:30 PM IST.