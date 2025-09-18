Jose Mourinho set to take over as new Benfica manager following Fenerbahce exit, claims report Legendary Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho is all set to be appointed as the new manager of SL Benfica according to report, after Bruno Lage was sacked with their first loss in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Benfica:

In a major development, legendary Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho is all set to take over as the new SL Benfica head coach, according to reports. He will be replacing Bruno Lage in the role, who was sacked after his side’s recent defeat against Qarabag.

Leading by two goals, Benfica ended up losing the game 3-2 against Qarabag in the Champions League on Tuesday, September 16. The club’s president, Rui Costa, came forward and stated that the club will have a new manager by Saturday, and Mourinho is all set to be announced as the successor to Lage.

It is interesting to note that SL Benfica is the club where Jose Mourinho began his coaching career. Nicknamed the ‘special one’, Mourinho went on to win several titles in his stellar managerial career, with multiple Champions League titles as well. As for his stint with Fenerbahçe. Mourinho was sacked by the club on 29 August after they failed to qualify for the Champions League and were eliminated by Benfica.

Rui Costa addressed the fans after sacking Bruno Lage

After sacking Bruno Lage, SL Benfica’s president, Rui Costa, took centre stage and addressed the fans. He stated that the club’s manager must be a winner and should represent what the team desires.

"A Benfica coach's profile must be that of a winner. A coach representing a club of this size must be one with the ability to bring this team to the levels we demand and give us the titles we desire. There's no point in talking about names here. No coach has been appointed, nor has any coach been mentioned to represent Benfica in the future,” Costa was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I'm not here to save any positions, I haven't even gone anywhere to campaign yet, because my goal, as president of Benfica, is to ensure the best future for Benfica, regardless of what happens in the elections,” he added.

