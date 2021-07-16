Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tokyo Olympics schedule | Date-wise events of all Indian athletes at the 2020 Games

After a one-year postponement, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will finally open on July 23. India will be sending their largest contingent in the Games' history so far -- 124 athletes (69 men, 55 women).

Apart from field hockey (which is a team game), Athletics comprises the second-largest competitors from India in this edition with 26 athletes. The Shooting event, which is seen as one of India's strong hopes for a podium finish at the Games, has 15 competitors.

The Archery contingent also raised hopes with a stellar performance in the first three events of the 2021 World Cup. India is currently at the top of the medal tally with 7 gold medals and one bronze medal.

We understand that it might be a little challenging to follow the progress of all the Indian athletes in the biggest global event in the world. Hence, we have compiled a date-wise schedule for all the athletes participating for the country.

Note: In events which will run for multipe days, we have only listed the first-round events.

July 24:

Boxing

Women’s Welter, RO-32 – 7:30 AM (Lovlina Borgohain)

Men’s Welter, RO-32 – 9:54 AM and 3:40 PM (Vikas Krishan)

Equestrian (Fouaad Mirza only Indian)

Dressage – 1:30 PM

Field Hockey

Men’s: India vs New Zealand – 6:30 AM

Women’s: India vs Netherlands – 5:15 PM

Judo

Women’s 48kg (All rounds including final) – Starting from 7:30 AM (Shushila Likmabam)

Rowing

Men’s lightweight double sculls heats – 7:50 AM (Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh)

Sailing

Laser (race 1 and 2) – 11:05 AM (Vishnu Sarvanan)

Shooting

Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification (5 AM) and Final (7:15 AM) – Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan

Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification (9:30 AM) and Final (11:15 AM) – Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma

Table Tennis

Men’s/Women’s Singles Prelims – 5:30 AM (Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan; Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee). Round 1 in two different sessions - 9:45 AM/4 PM

Mixed Doubles RO-16 – 7:45 AM (Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra)

Weighlifting

Women’s 49kg – begins at 6:20 AM, Final at 10:20 AM (Mirabai Chanu)

July 25

Boxing

Women’s Fly, RO-32 – 7:30 AM and 1:30 PM (Mary Kom)

Women’s Middle, RO-32 – 8:30 AM (Pooja Rani)

Men’s Light, RO-32 – 8:48 AM and 2:48 PM (Manish Kaushik)

Equestrian

Dressage – 1:30 PM

Hockey

Men’s: India vs Australia – 3 PM

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s qualification – 6:30 AM-4:45 PM (Pranati Nayak)

Rowing

Men’s lightweight double sculls repechage – 6:30 AM

Sailing

Men’s Laser (race 3 and 4) – 8:35 AM

Women’s Laser Radial (race 1, 2) – 8:35 AM (Nethra Kumanan)

Shooting

Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification (5:30 AM) and Final (7:45 AM) – Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal

Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification (9:30 AM) and Final (12 PM) – Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar

Swimming

Women’s 100m backstroke heats– 3:30 PM (Mana Patel)

Men’s 100m backstroke heats – 4:50 PM (Srihari Nataraj)

Table Tennis

Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 2 (Time: 10:30 AM), Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals (Time: 6:30 AM), Mixed Doubles Semifinals (Time: 4:30 PM)

July 26

Archery (6 AM start everyday)

Men’s team event (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai)

Boxing

Men’s Fly, RO-32 – 7:30 AM and 1:30 PM (Amit Panghal)

Men’s Middle, RO-32 – 9:06 AM and 3:06 PM (Ashish Kumar)

Fencing

Women’s Sabre (All rounds on same day) – 5:30 AM-5:15 PM (C.A. Bhavani Devi)

Hockey

Women’s: India vs Germany – 5:45 PM

Sailing

Men’s Laser (race 5 and 6) – 8:35 AM

Women’s Laser Radial (race 3, 4) – 11:05 AM

Shooting

Men’s Skeet Qualification (6:30 AM) and Final (12:20 PM) – Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Swimming

Men’s 200m butterfly – 4 PM (Sajan Prakash)

July 27

Archery (qualification events)

Men’s/Women’s Individual Event (Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai) - 6 AM

Boxing

Women’s Light, RO-32 – 3:30 PM (Simranjit Kaur)

Hockey

Men's: India vs Spain – 6:30 AM

Rowing

Semifinals – 7:48 AM

Sailing

Women’s Laser Radial (race 5 and 6) – 8:35 AM

Men’s 49er (Race 1, 2, 3) – 11:20 AM (K.C. Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar)

Shooting

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification (5:30 AM) and Medal matches (7:30 AM) – Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification (9:45 AM) and Medal matches (11:45 AM) – Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan

July 28

Archery (qualification events)

Men’s/Women’s Individual Event (Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai)

Equestrian

Dressage Final – 2 PM

Hockey

India vs Great Britain – 6:30 AM

Sailing

Men’s 49er (Race 4, 5, 6) – 8:35 AM

Men’s Laser (race 7 and 8) – 8:35 AM

July 29

Archery (qualification)

Men’s/Women’s Individual Event (Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai)

Boxing

Men’s Super Heavy, RO-16 – 8:30 AM and 2:30 PM (Satish Kumar)

Hockey

Men’s: India vs Argentina – 6 AM

Golf

Men’s Individual – 4 AM (Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane)

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s All-Round Final – 4:20 PM

Rowing

Final – 6:20 AM

Sailing

Men’s Laser (race 7 and 8) – 8:35 AM

Women’s Laser Radial (race 7, 8) – 8:45 AM

July 30

Archery

Women’s individual QFs, SFs, and Final

Athletics

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats – 5:47 AM (Avinash Sable)

Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats – 7:25 AM (Jabir M Palliyalil)

Women’s 100m Heats – 3:10 PM (Dutee Chand)

4x400m Mixed Relay (Heat) – 5:30 PM (Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Dhanlakshmi Sekhar)

Badminton

Men’s Singles round-of-16 – 5:30 AM and 12 PM (B Sai Praneeth)

Men’s Doubles quarterfinals – 5:30 AM (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty)

Women’s Singles round-of-16 – 12 PM (PV Sindhu)

Equestrian

Eventing – 5 AM and 2 PM

Hockey

Men’s: India vs Japan – 3 PM

Women’s: India vs Ireland – 8:15 AM

Golf

Men’s Individual – 4 AM (Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane)

Sailing

Women’s Laser Radial (race 9, 10) – 8:35 AM

Men’s 49er (race 7, 8, 9) – 8:35 AM

Shooting

Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification (5:30 AM) and Final (11:20 AM) – Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat

July 31

Archery

Men’s individual QFs, SFs and Final

Athletics

Women’s Discus throw qualifiers – 6 AM (Kamalpreet Kaur, Seema Punia)

Men’s Long Jump qualifiers – 3:40 PM (Murali Sreeshankar)

Women’s 100m semifinals (if Dutee qualifies) – 3:45 PM

4x400m Mixed Relay Gold medal match (if India qualifies) – 6:05 PM

Women’s 100m Gold Medal Match (if Dutee qualifies) – 6:20 PM

Badminton

Men’s Doubles semifinals – 5:30 AM (if India qualifies)

Women’s Singles quarterfinals – 3:30 PM (if India qualifies)

Equestrian

Eventing – 5 AM and 2 PM

Hockey

Women’s: India vs South Africa – 8:45 AM

Golf

Men’s Individual – 4 AM (Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane)

Sailing

Men’s 49er (race 10, 11, 12) – 8:35 AM

Shooting

Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification (8:30 AM) and Final (12:30 PM) – Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant

August 1

Badminton

Men’s Singles quarterfinals – 9:30 AM (if India quaifies)

Women’s Singles semifinals – 5 PM (if India qualifies)

Men’s Doubles bronze medal match – 5 PM

Equestrian

Eventing Cross Country – 4:15 AM

Hockey

Men’s QFs (if India qualifies)

Golf

Men’s individual gold medal round

Sailing

Men's Laser Gold Medal race – 11:03 AM

Women’s Laser Gold Medal race – 12:03 PM

August 2

Athletics

Men’s Long Jump final (if India qualifies) – 6:50 AM

Women’s 200m Heats – 7 AM (Dutee Chand)

Women’s Discus Throw Gold Medal match (if India qualifies) – 5:30 PM

Men’s Steeplechase Gold Medal match (if India qualifies) – 5:45 PM

Badminton

Men’s Singles Semifinals/Women’s Singles Final/Men’s Doubles Final – 10:30 AM

Men’s Singles Final: 4:30 PM

Equestrian

Eventing qualifier – 1:30 PM, Eventing Final – 7:15 PM

Hockey

Women’s QFs (if India qualifies)

Sailing

Men’s 49er Medal Race – 12:03 PM

Shooting

Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification (8 AM) and Final (1:20 PM) – Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Tomar

August 3

Athletics

Women’s Javelin Throw qualifiers – 5:50 AM (Annu Rani)

Men’s 400m Hurdles Gold Medal Match (if India qualifies) – 8:50 AM

Men’s Shotput qualification - 5:45 PM (Tajinder Pal Singh Toor)

Women’s 200m Final (if India qualifies) – 6:20 PM

Equestrian

Jumping qualifier – 3:30 PM

Hockey

Men’s SFs (if India qualifies)

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 62kg - RO-16, QFs and SFs - Begins on 8 AM (Sonam Malik)

August 4

Athletics

Men’s Javelin Throw qualification – 5:35 PM (Neeraj Chopra)

Equestrian

Jumping Final – 3:30 PM

Hockey

Women’s SFs (if India qualifies)

Golf

Women’s indiviudal – 4 AM (Aditi Ashok)

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 62kg Repechages and Final (if Sonam Malik qualifies) - Begins at 7:30 AM

Men's Freestyle 57kg, RO 16 and QFs - Begins at 8 AM (Ravi Kumar Dahiya)

Men's Freestyle 86kg, RO 16 and QFs - Begins at 8 AM (Deepak Punia)

Women's Freestyle 67kg RO 16 and QFs - Begins at 8 AM (Anshu Malik)

August 5

Athletics

Men’s Shot Put Gold Medal match (if India qualifies) – 7:35 AM

Men’s 20 KM Race Walk Gold Medal match – 1 PM (Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohila and Irfan Kolothum Thodi)

Hockey

Men’s Bronze and Gold Medal matches (if India qualifies)

Golf

Women’s indiviudal – 4 AM (Aditi Ashok)

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 57kg Repechages and Final (if Ravi Kumar Dahiya qualifies) - Begins at 7:30 AM

Men's Freestyle 86kg Repechages and Final (if Deepak Punia qualifies) - Begins at 7:30 AM

Women's Freestyle 67kg Repechages and Final (if Anshu Malik qualifies) - Begins at 7:30 AM

Women's Freestyle 53kg RO16, QFs and SFs - Begins at 8 AM (Vinesh Phogat)

August 6

Athletics

Men’s 50km Race Walk Gold Medal match – 2 AM-7:30 AM (Gurpreet Singh)

Women’s 20km Race Walk Gold Medal match – 1 PM (Priyanka Goswami, Bhawna Jat)

Women’s Javelin throw Gold Medal match (if India qualifies) – 5:20 PM

Hockey

Women’s Bronze and Gold medal matches (if India qualifies)

Golf

Women’s indiviudal – 4 AM (Aditi Ashok)

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 53kg Repechages and Final (if Vinesh Phogat qualifies) - Begins at 7:30 AM

Men's Freestyle 53kg, RO-16, QFs and SFs - Begins at 8 AM (Bajrang Punia)

Women's Freestyle 50kg, RO-16, QFs and SFs - Begins at 8 AM (Seema Bisla)

August 7

Athletics

Men’s Javelin Throw Final (if India qualifies) – 4:30 PM

Golf

Women’s individual gold medal round

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 65kg Repechages and Final (if Bajrang Punia qualifies) - Begins at 3:15 PM

Women's Freestyle 50kg Repechages and Final (if Seema Bisla qualifies) - Beginsa at 3:15 PM