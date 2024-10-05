Tennis legend turned entrepreneur Mahesh Bhupathi opens up on association with Hockey India League | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Samip Rajguru interviews Mahesh Bhupathi.

India's legendary tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi has joined hands with Hockey India (HI) in its attempt to "resurrect" the Hockey India League (HIL) 2.0.

A tennis legend-turned-entrepreneur, Bhupathi has bought a men's and a women's franchise in the Hockey India League which is set to return in a brand new avatar in December.

Bhupathi, who is a part of Delhi ownership, explained his new association with the sport of hockey and shed light on his franchise - Delhi SG Pipers.

"SGSE... We've been involved in many sports teams and hockey for us is a very special endeavour because we feel very happy that Hockey India has resurrected the league. In the last eight years Indian hockey has been on the upward swing and we are very happy to be a part of it," Bhupathi told India TV in an exclusive interview.

Notably, SG Sports, Media and Entertainment (SGSE) is a part of the APL Apollo Group and has bought the Delhi team (Delhi SG Pipers) in the relaunched version of the Hockey India League.

"Well it's been on our minds... since I heard about the relaunch of the league. I know the gentleman who has been working on the league for the last two years. Since then he has been on the back of our minds. So, luckily for us... we always wanted Delhi because our head office is in Delhi and we are glad that got the men's and the women's team," Bhupathi mentioned.

Bhupathi also shared his vision in regards to buying the franchise and mentioned that the appointment of the former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the Director of Hockey in the franchise will take it in the right direction.

"We want to build a successful franchise and it doesn't happen overnight. So, we have a long-term vision. We want to associate with champions and that is why Sreejesh (PR) is a part of our team. He has brought in the right coaching staff for the men and women. We will have a grassroots programme so we are putting all the pieces together. It's gonna take time but we are committed to it," he added.

The Hockey India League is making its comeback after a hiatus of seven years. The league had come to a screeching halt in 2017 due to numerous financial obstacles and a packed international calendar. Though Bhupathi admitted that he is not quite sure "how hard it is to sell" the league in India again, he confirmed that his franchise is "committed" to it long-term.

"The trajectory of hockey is going in the right direction and we want to be a part of it. I don't know how hard it is to sell it but we are committed to it long-term," Bhupathi concluded.