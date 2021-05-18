Sushil Kumar files application for anticipatory bail in wrestler murder case

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Sushil Kumar.

Sushil Kumar, India's double Olympic medallist in wrestling, has put in application for anticipatory bail in the district court in Rohini here on Tuesday. Kumar is facing allegations of involvement in murder of a former international wrestler, who died earlier this month.

According to a source, the hearing is expected to take place later in the day.

Kumar's application for bail comes a day after Delhi Police announced a cash award of Rs one lakh for feedback and information on the celebrated wrestler who has been on the run since May 4 after his name was linked to the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

On May 15, the court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Kumar.

Last week, the Delhi Police issued a look out notice for Kumar.

"A lookout notice has been issued for Kumar," Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West Delhi) had said.

Kumar, employed with the Indian Railways, is posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhattrasal Stadium, where the brawl that led to the death of Dhankar allegedly took place.