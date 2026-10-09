PM Narendra Modi meets team India's representatives at the WorldSkills Competition 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently came forward and interacted with the Indian team’s representatives at the 48th WorldSkills Competition 2026. It is worth noting that the tournament was held in Shanghai, and the Indian team met with PM Modi at his residence on October 9th.

During the interaction, the participants talked about their experiences in Shanghai. They talked about how proud they were to represent India at the WorldSkills Competition. It is interesting to note that the competition was held from September 22 to 27. It was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

Notably, India secured the 10th spot at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, where it won 6 silver medals and 20 medals for excellence. Furthermore, India was represented by its biggest contingent, counting up to 70 competitors participating across 63 skills.

Furthermore, the interaction was also attended by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the Minister of State for Education, and senior officials of the Government of India. “Hosted the bright youngsters who took part in the 48th WorldSkills Competition held in Shanghai. Proud of them!” PM Modi tweeted.

What did PM Modi say to the competitors?

As part of the interaction, PM Modi talked to the various competitors and congratulated them on the performance that they put in at the WorldSkills Competition and said how proud they should be to have represented India on the international stage. He also urged the participants to become ambassadors for skill development, even claiming that their skills are as important as their educational degrees.

Furthermore, the PM highlighted the importance of specialised skills in today’s world. He reflected on how crucial it has become to stay up to date with technology, even urging the participants to develop skills to stay in line with the international market and go on to improve India’s skill ecosystem.

Additionally, he encouraged the competitors to share their experiences at the event and suggestions so that it could help the Indian government to improve the country’s skill training system. Furthermore, the objective behind establishing a separate Ministry for Skill Development was also emphasised at the event.

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