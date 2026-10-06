India among seven countries in race to host 2036 Olympics, confirms IOC

New Delhi:

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that seven countries have submitted bids to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. India and Qatar were the latest countries to formally submit their interest. As things stand, the decision will be made in 2029.

Meanwhile, India and Qatar are the two countries that are regarded as prominent contenders in a process that will ultimately give the IOC’s more than 100 members a choice between candidates. Apart from that, South Africa, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Turkey are also discussing potential Olympic projects. Their plans could extend beyond 2036, with the IOC noting that the 2040 and 2044 editions are also being considered.

In the meantime, IOC President Kirsty Coventry said the athletes must remain central to the selection process.

“But wherever the Games take place, one thing must never change: Athletes have to be at the heart of everything we do,” said IOC President Kirsty Coventry, a two-time swimming gold medalist

Ahmedabad is projected as India’s host city

India’s proposal is built around Ahmedabad, which is due to stage the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Over the past few years, India has expressed several times its interest and they are now one of the favourites to host.

On the other hand, Qatar’s sporting credentials include hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well as world championships across several major Olympic sports. Its Olympic concept could potentially involve venues beyond Doha, including locations in neighboring Gulf countries. A summer Games in Qatar would also require a departure from the July-August period traditionally used from Athens 2004 through Brisbane 2032.

The other proposals feature several major sporting cities. Seoul would form the core of South Korea’s plan, while Germany has selected Munich, host of the 1972 Olympics. South Africa is developing a national proposal centered on Cape Town, which would make it the first African host of a Summer Olympics in the modern era. Budapest and Istanbul are the respective choices of Hungary and Turkey.

The IOC has set October 31 as the deadline for additional national Olympic bodies to enter the 2036 process. A crucial stage will arrive in March, when the executive board, chaired by Coventry, is expected to select a shortlist for detailed proposals.

The 2029 vote would restore a competitive selection process after Brisbane was chosen for 2032 through a faster procedure. IOC members have told Coventry they want greater involvement and multiple candidates on the final ballot.

With inputs from AP

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