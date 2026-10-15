PM Modi felicitates Asian Games medal winners, receives signed jerseys and hockey stick from athletes

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Indian athletes after their successful campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Indian contingent bagged 85 medals in total, which includes 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze medals. Now, even though the tally dipped from the historic 106-medal haul in Hangzhou three years prior, the 2026 haul was historic as well as it was India’s second-most successful continental run.

On October 15, PM Modi met and interacted with all the athletes, who in return handed him signed jerseys, signed hockey stick and felicitated him with a shawl.

"The recent Asian Games have been memorable for us in many ways. Both our men’s and women’s hockey teams are present here; both teams have won gold medals and our women’s hockey team, in particular, has ended a long 44-year wait by bringing home the gold. In cricket, both our teams have won medals for the second consecutive time, repeating their own previous record. In kabaddi, both our men’s and women’s teams have won gold. Similarly, we secured five gold medals in archery. We saw a spectacular performance in shooting, and major successes in boxing and wrestling. Our athletes set new records, and we even secured a medal in weightlifting after 28 years," Modi said in the felicitation ceremony.

India’s performance at Asian Games

Notably, 13 of India's 21 gold medals came via powerhouse team performances. Both the men's and women's cricket squads triumphed in their T20 tournaments, replicating a golden clean sweep alongside the kabaddi teams. The men's hockey team defended their continental crown to secure an automatic berth for the LA 2028 Olympics, while the women's team scripted history by overcoming China 1-0 in the final, ending a 44-year gold drought dating back to 1982.

Archery and shooting also added multiple golds, anchored by brilliant individual and mixed-team displays.

"For the first time since 1982, India has achieved success in the marathon. This is truly heartening. I would like to especially commend our daughters. Out of the 85 medals India has won, 38 have been secured by our women athletes, including 11 gold medals. These medals are not just mere numbers; they represent a powerful image of a New India. Today, India is winning medals in sports where we had never previously won anything in the history of the Asian Games, such as in Mixed Martial Arts, Soft Tennis, and certain sailing events. Our athletes have created history by winning medals in these disciplines for the first time," Modi said in the felicitation ceremony.

The silver medal winners

India racked up 27 silver medals, with prominent podium finishes in track-and-field and individual events. Sreeshankar Murali in long jump and Gulveer Singh across long-distance running led the charge, while Sawan Barwal ended a 44-year wait for an Asian Games marathon medal with a gritty silver.

Ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu secured a silver in the women's 49kg category to claim India's first weightlifting medal at the Games since 1998, complemented by strong podium finishes from squash prodigy Anahat Singh and wrestler Antim Panghal.

Bronze medal winners

The 37 bronze medals featured several watershed moments that expanded India's sporting landscape. Suchika Tariyal captured a historic bronze in women's traditional mixed martial arts, marking India's first-ever combat medal in the discipline at the Games. Satnam Singh and Salman Khan rowed their way to a bronze in men's double sculls for a maiden podium finish in that boat class. Meanwhile, Vithya Ramraj etched her name in the record books by breaking PT Usha's legendary four-decade-old national record during her 400m hurdles bronze-medal run.

Ultimately, the 2026 Asian Games reaffirmed India's status as a continental sports heavyweight. The delegation successfully transitioned from relying on traditional strongholds to capturing breakthrough medals in combat sports and rowing. As the athletic federation prepares for the next Olympic cycle, the impressive 85-medal haul highlights both the depth of Indian talent and the areas primed for future growth.

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