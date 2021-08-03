Tuesday, August 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh fails to qualify for final, ends Olympic campaign with below-par performance

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh fails to qualify for final, ends Olympic campaign with below-par performance

Tajinderpal Singh could only manage one legal throw of 19.99m, in his first attempt, to finish at 13th out of 16 competitors.

PTI PTI
Tokyo Published on: August 03, 2021 17:32 IST
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Image Source : GETTY

Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Asian record holder shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor's Olympic campaign ended miserably as he failed to qualify for the final after finishing 13th in the qualification group A here on Tuesday.

Toor, who had qualified for Olympics with a personal best of 21.49m in the Indian Grand Prix 4 in June, could only manage one legal throw of 19.99m, in his first attempt, to finish at 13th out of 16 competitors.

Related Stories

Competing with a heavily bandaged shoulder, his next two throws were fouls.

The below-par show meant that Toor made an exit even before the start of second qualification.

Those who cleared 21.20m or at least 12 best performers from the two qualifying rounds made the final cut. 

Related Video

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X