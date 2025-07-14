Saina Nehwal announces separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap after seven years India's veteran badminton star Saina Nehwal took centre and shared an Instagram story where she revealed her separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap after seven years of marriage. She shared a statement on the same on her story.

India’s veteran badminton star Saina Nehwal recently came forward and announced her separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap after seven years of marriage. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to announce her decision and shared a brief statement with her fans.

It is interesting to note that both Nehwal and Kashyap rose through the ranks together. Where Nehwal carved her legacy through an Olympic bronze medal and the world no. 1 ranking, Parupalli Kashyap went on to win a Commonwealth Games gold.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nehwal shared her decision with her fans. "Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," Saina Nehwal wrote.

Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal’s journey together over the years

It is worth noting that Kashyap is yet to announce the separation to release a response to Nehwal’s statement. Interestingly, the two got married back in 2018 after being in a relationship for over a decade. After retiring from the sport, Kashyap went on to transition into coaching.

He also started to guide Saina Nehwal through her career after he retired from competitive badminton. When Nehwal went on to beat PV Sindhu in the 2019 National Championships, Kashyap was her mentor during that time. The duo could often be seen together, with Nehwal competing and Kashyap providing her with advice and guidance from the courtside.

The 35-year-old, after being plagued with a series of injuries since 2016, had Kashyap by her side to guide her through the rough patch. Notably, Nehwal last competed on the professional circuit in June 2023.

