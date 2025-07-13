Jannik Sinner becomes first Italian to lift Wimbledon, beats Carlos Alcaraz in final Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2025 final with a win in four sets. He has become the first-ever Italian to win the Wimbledon title.

New Delhi:

Jannik Sinner halted Carlos Alcaraz's winning run as he defeated the two-time defending champion in the Wimbledon 2025 final in a four-set thriller. Sinner has become the first-ever Italian player to win the Wimbledon title with his victory over Alcaraz by 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Sinner completed his Roland Garros redemption as he handed Alcaraz his first-ever defeat in a Grand Slam final to bag his fourth Major title. This was his first Wimbledon final, and he struck gold, beating the two-time champion in four sets with a strong show at the SW19.

A little over a month after that heartbreak at the French Open, where Alcaraz saved three championship points in the fourth set to win the title, Sinner did not let history repeat itself. There was a bit of a deja vu moment in this final, too. Sinner was 2-1 up in the match, was serving for the match at 5-3 and was 40-0 up with three championship points with him. Alcaraz managed to save one but could not do it further more as Sinner went on to win the match.

Sinner broke Alcaraz four times, including twice in the first set and once in the fourth and then held his serve in the final one to not let Alcaraz make a comeback.

"I'm really happy for you," Alcaraz said after the match for Sinner. "I want to keep bringing joy on the court," he added.

Meanwhile, Sinner also praised Alcaraz after the match. "Thank you for the player you are," he said after the match.