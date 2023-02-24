PV Sindhu parts ways with coach Park Tae Sang, set to train under new coach

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Park Tae Sang and PV Sindhu

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu has parted ways with her coach Park Tae Sang, he confirmed on Friday. The South Korean took responsibility of the Indian's "disappointing results in all recent matches.

Sindhu has earned a lot of name in the field of badminton. She has brought laurels to the country in every major tournament. The two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu's success was largely due to her coach. Coached by Park Tae Sang, she won medals at the Tokyo Olympics and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. However, now taking a big decision, PV Sindhu has severed ties with her coach.

The new coach

PV Sindhu will now train with Mohammad Hafiz Hashim, who won the All England title in 2003. Hafeez has signed a two-year contract with the Hyderabad-based academy and will be mentoring male and female players there. Hafiz Hashim is expected to help Sindhu prepare for the All England Badminton Championship to be held from March 14 to 19.

What did the former coach say?

Park Tae Sang made a statement on social media to clarify his take. The foreign coach said he felt responsible for Sindhu's disappointing start to the season and that the Indian asked for a change.

"I'd like to talk about my relationship with PV Sindhu , which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible," the coach wrote on his Instagram page.

"So she (Sindhu) wanted a change and said she would find a new coach.

I decided to respect and follow her decision. I'm sorry that I can't be with her until the next Olympics, but now I'm going to support her from afar."

"I will remember every moment with her. I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting and encouraging me," he added.

