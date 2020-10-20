PV Sindhu blasts reports of rift with family, coach Pullela Gopichand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu

India's ace badminton player PV Sindhu has quashed rumours of her leaving the national camp due to tensions with her family. Sindhu, currently ranked World No.6 by the BWF, shared on Instagram that she has travelled to London with the consent of her parents, denying any family rifts whatsoever.

The 25-year-old further clarified that she doesn't have any issues with her coach Pullela Gopichand or the training facility at the academy. Sindhu, who had clinched silver in Rio Olympics in 2016, also highlighted that she had left the country with the consent of her parents and is also in constant touch with them.

"I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrition and recovery needs with GSSI.In fact, I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard. Why will I have problems/issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake," PV Sindhu wrote in her Instagram post.

"Mine is a very close-knitted family and they will always support me. I am in touch with my family members every day. Also, I do not have any issues with my coach Mr Gopichand or the training facilities at the academy," she added.

As per a report in the Times of India, Sindhu had left the country 'in a huff', informing her coaches at the Pullela Gopichand Academy that she won't be returning in the 'next eight to ten weeks'.

