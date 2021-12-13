Premier Handball League launches 3rd franchise Rajasthan Wolverines

Follow us on Image Source : PHL The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Monday announced Rajasthan Wolverines as the third team for the inaugural edition of the ranchise-based league.

The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Monday announced Rajasthan Wolverines as the third team for the inaugural edition of the franchise-based league. The Rajasthan franchise -- named Rajasthan Wolverines -- has been bagged by Shatvik Corporation and will be among the six participating teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wolverine Sports Private Limited; the sports arm of Shatvik Corporation as the Rajasthan Franchise of the Premier Handball League and the team is named Rajasthan Wolverines," said Manu Agrawal, senior official of PHL. "Rajasthan as a state has a hearty handball playing culture and has also been instrumental to the beginnings of many sporting leagues. As a state Rajasthan has a robust attitude towards sports and fitness and thereby becomes an important state to join the Premier Handball League. As a league we are pleased that new, as well as deep-rooted business houses such as Shatvik Corporation are entering the world of Indian sports through us and we are sure that with the inclusion of such wonderful partners not just Handball but the world of sports in India shall grow and prosper in times to come.”

The league, which is exclusively licensed to Bluesport Entertainment Pvt Ltd under the aegis of Handball Federation of India, had earlier unveiled Garvit Gujarat and Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh.

The league is set to kick-off next year.