Friday, August 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Preethi Pal claims Bronze in Paris to end India's wait for first Paralympics medal in 100m event

Preethi Pal claims Bronze in Paris to end India's wait for first Paralympics medal in 100m event

Preethi Pal claimed a historic bronze medal in the women's 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 and became the first Indian to win a medal in this category in tournament history.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 30, 2024 17:19 IST
Preethi Pal
Image Source : GETTY Preethi Pal during the Paris Paralympics 100m event on August 30, 2024

India's star athlete Preethi Pal won India's first-ever medal in the 100m event at the Paralympics with a bronze in the 2024 Paris Games on Friday, August 30. Preethi finished the women's 100m T35 event with 14.21s, her personal-best record, to claim India's third medal at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games.

The 24-year-old athlete from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut produced the best performance of her career to finish third behind the Chinese duo of Xia Zhou and Qianqian. Xia claimed the top spot on the podium with a dominant finish of 13.58 and Gou clocked 13.74 to win a silver medal.

Women's 100m T35 results

  1. Xia Zhou (China) - 13.58 (SB)
  2. Qianqian Gou (China) - 13.74 (PB)
  3. Preethi Pal (India) - 14.21 (PB)

Preethi won a bronze at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 in Kobe earlier this year to qualify for the finals at the Paris Games. She narrowly missed out on two medals at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou last year but was a strong contender for a medal in Paris. 

Related Stories
India at Paris Paralympics Day 2 schedule: Avani kicks off her campaign; two medal events lined up

India at Paris Paralympics Day 2 schedule: Avani kicks off her campaign; two medal events lined up

Avani Lekhara claims Gold, Mona Agarwal wins Bronze to open India's account at Paris Paralympics

Avani Lekhara claims Gold, Mona Agarwal wins Bronze to open India's account at Paris Paralympics

Avani Lekhara equals Devendra Jhajharia's all-time India record with her third Paralympic medal

Avani Lekhara equals Devendra Jhajharia's all-time India record with her third Paralympic medal

Meanwhile, India opened their medal account on Day 2 of the sporting events at the Paris Paralympics. Mona Agarwal claimed a bronze and that star shooter Avani Lekhara claimed a historic gold in the women's 10m air rifle event on Friday. India is expected to add more medals to their tally with Manish Narwal featuring in the men's 10m air pistol finals later today. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement